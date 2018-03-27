Want to start a business? New co-working space set to launch in Tacoma

If you're a local entrepreneur looking for a place to work and connect with others, the Hilltop Business District has good news for you.
The Resource Center, a new co-working and development center for startups and small businesses, is set to open April 9. A ribbon cutting is set for 3-5 p.m. April 7, when people can get an early look at the site.
To register to attend the free April 7 event, go to https://trcgrandopening.eventbrite.com.
The center is at 1004 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near People's Park and Johnson Candy Co.
It aims to be a hub for women, minority and disabled veteran-owned businesses "to utilize a collaborative space with access to the resources, tools, and development assistance they need," according to a Resource Center news release.
The site will rent shared workspace, desk space and facility use along with business services.
"The membership model enables businesses at any stage to enter," the release states. "From $30 a month and up, there are various ways in which a business can use TRC on their path to success."
"The center also works with state and local agencies, nonprofits, corporations, and other freelancers and entrepreneurs to provide networks and prospects to its clients."
According to Drea Baines, director for the center: "Examples would be startups and small businesses (contractors and subcontractors, freelance writers, designers and artists) who need a place to get started, receive business development assistance, and receive business mail with a professional address.
"They can even rent the space after hours to host their own networking events."
For more information, go to the site's Facebook page (TRCTacoma) or email Baines at dreab@theresourcecenter.space
