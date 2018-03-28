How closely did you check your mail? You may have just thrown away a check for $100

The check is in the mail — no really, you should probably check your mailbox.
The next time you're sorting the "junk" from the bills, make sure you don't throw away that Valpak envelope without checking it closely. It could contain a check for $100.
And no, it's not a scam — the check is real. Take it, sign the back, deposit it into your checking account and indulge.
"We get people calling all the time wanting to know if the check is real," said Jeff Goodman, co-owner along with Kim Goodman of Valpak of Northwest Washington, which handles the coupon packs for everyone between Everett and the Canadian border. "We say yes it is. Go cash that thing!"
Including a check in the Valpak envelope was started nationally three years ago.
"It's been a pretty good promotion for us," Jeff said. "People have to go through every coupon in the envelope to see if they have a check."
The Goodmans said they send out one $100 check for every 50,000 coupon envelopes. With about 150,000 packs hitting the mail each month, there is a potential for three winners per month — if the checks are actually found and not thrown away.
Lia Jensen, the regional Valpak distributor for Grand Rapids, Michigan, told WZZM13.com in a story posted Monday that only seven of the 36 checks that her company mailed out in 2017 were cashed.
But people in Northwest Washington evidently must be more diligent— or at least more interested in going through an envelope full of coupons. The Goodmans said they have had at least one check cashed every month, though not every check is cashed.
"We get people that call that are so excited all the time," Kim said. "They can't believe we're giving away money. ... One of my favorite stories was this elderly lady from Sedro-Woolley called asking if it was real. We told her it was. A little while later, we heard back from her, and she said, 'Me and Pa went and each got a massage, and it felt so good!'"
