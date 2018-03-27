You know that distribution center in Lacey that's hiring? They need delivery drivers, too.

Harbor Wholesale Foods, which operates a distribution center in Lacey, is also hiring delivery drivers, the company announced.
Applicants must have a commercial drivers license and customer service experience. The jobs pay $20-$28 per hour to start, with a $5,000 signing/retention bonus. Routes typically start in the evening and end mid-morning the next day.
Those who are interested should visit the company website to learn more about job openings.
Harbor Wholesale was founded in 1923 and is now led by Justin Erickson, a fourth-generation chief executive. The company distributes food to more than 1,800 convenience stores, universities, restaurants and institutions throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, northern California and Alaska.
