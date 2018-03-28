Business

Delaware DOT sues bridge designer over cost overruns, delays

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 05:31 AM

NEW CASTLE, Del.

The Delaware Department of Transportation is suing a bridge designer for errors that sent a bridge project over budget and schedule.

The Delaware 141 bridge finally reopened on Monday after the project ran nearly four months over schedule and $1 million over budget. Agency spokesman C. R. McLeod tells The News Journal of Wilmington that the state blames Philadelphia-based designer McCormick Taylor. The company had no immediate comment when contacted Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Contract documents allege that underestimated costs of materials and the blueprints left out a critical bridge support item as well as the existence of an asbestos-covered conduit buried under a sidewalk.

