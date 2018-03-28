The Latest: Facebook ending ad targeting using outside data

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Published reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress about how his company collects and uses people’s data. The company is facing unprecedented scrutiny following reports that a data mining firm used ill-gotten data from tens of millions of its users to try to influence elections. Steven Senne, File AP Photo