Teens in Tacoma: JobFest and other opportunities geared to help you

Teens or parents of teens who might not see this: If you're looking for a summer job, need help polishing interview skills or are curious about a career once you graduate, Tacoma, Pierce County and the state have some opportunities for you.
JobFest
JobFest will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 18 at the Tacoma Dome. The annual free program, hosted by WorkForce Central, is the largest young adult job fair in the state.
The event will be open to those ages 16 to 24 who want to meet face-to-face with employers looking to hire.
Businesses interested in becoming exhibitors can contact event coordinator Anna Moretti at anna.moretti@rescare.com. More details are available at: http://workforce-central.org/job-seekers/jobfest/
Interview training
The Pierce County Library System has a series of events offering tips for teens on how to present themselves to potential employers and make their way through the interview process.
The schedule:
Teen interview prep
David Sullivan of REACH Tacoma will share interview tips.
▪ 4 p.m. April 2, University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place.
▪ 4:30 p.m. April 9 at at Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E. Bonney Lake.
Registration is required at www.piercecountylibrary.org.
Interviewing and audio recording workshop with RadioActive
Use RadioActive’s audio recorders to practice interview skills; 4 to 5 p.m. April 4 at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma.
State internship opportunity
The state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council in Tumwater is seeking a research analyst intern. The job is open to current college students or recent graduates looking for an internship in economics or statistics. Cutoff to apply is April 4.
More information about the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council can be found at www.erfc.wa.gov.
