This year's UWT business awards range from leadership at MultiCare to Maris Farms

Winners of the 2018 University of Washington Tacoma Milgard School of Business Leaderships Awards will be honored starting at 5 p.m. April 16 at the Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center ballroom.
This year's honorees:
Business Leader of the Year: William G. "Bill" Robertson, president & CEO, MultiCare Health System.
Small Business Leader of the Year: Dale Maris, owner, Maris Farms.
Nonprofit Leaders of the Year: Maureen Fife, CEO, Habitat for Humanity-Tacoma/Pierce County; and Helen McGovern-Pilant, executive director of the Emergency Food Network.
Lifetime Achievement: Joanne Bamford and Calvin D. Bamford Jr., Globe Machine/Bamford Foundation.
Tickets are $125 per guest and $1,000 for a table. Go to https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/milgard/bla to register, or contact Trish Zander at trishz@uw.edu for more information.
