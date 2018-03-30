Arizona weighs unusual plan for longer egg expiration dates

A carton of eggs that expired on March 22nd is shown Friday, March 30, 2018 in Phoenix. This year's Easter eggs may already hard-boiled, dyed and laid in a basket, but next year's batch might be a little less fresh. State lawmakers are on the verge of passing a proposal that would put a 45-day expiration date label on Grade A eggs, clearing the way for a longer window of use than the a current 24-day sell-by date. That means consumers could be cracking eggs that left the farm more than six weeks ago. Matt York AP Photo