Mining exec: 'bad actor' label is bid to delay Montana mines

FILE - This 1998 file photo shows the now-defunct Zortman-Landusky mine in the Little Rocky Mountains. Hecla Mining President Phillips S. Baker, Jr., the head of an Idaho mining company, said Friday, March 30, 2018, Montana officials appear to be trying to delay two mines proposed beneath a wilderness area, designating him a "bad actor" because of past pollution. Billings Gazette via AP, File Larry Mayer