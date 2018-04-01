Large Midwest energy project turns to ex-Missouri governor

FILE - In this May 13, 2016, file photo, former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the legislative session at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Nixon, now working as a private attorney after recently finishing 30 years in elected office, is to argue Tuesday, April 3, 2018 to the Missouri Supreme Court that the utility regulators he appointed wrongly rejected the power line proposed by Clean Line Energy Partners while relying on an incorrect lower court ruling written by a judge that Nixon also appointed. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo