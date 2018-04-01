The Latest: Defunct space lab mostly burns up on re-entry

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Space Debris Room of the European Space Agency ESA in Darmstadt, Germany. China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within the next day. The European Space Agency forecast Sunday April 1, 2018 the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning GMT. Christoph Noelting,file AP Photo