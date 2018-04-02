Same-day Target deliveries via Shipt coming to Seattle, other metros

Good news for Target shoppers in Seattle, Spokane and other Northwest metro areas. (We’ll get to Tacoma in a minute.)
Target, which last year acquired the delivery service Shipt, plans to start unrolling its same-day delivery to Seattle customers April 19.
What about Tacoma? Not yet, but maybe by the end of the year.
“At this time, Shipt will only be delivering to the Seattle metro area, but this year is one of large expansion for Shipt and Target,” Michaela Britt, media representative for the project, told The News Tribune via email.
According to a news release about the service, “The majority of Target stores will offer the service by the 2018 holiday season, and by the end of the year it will be in nearly 180 markets, reaching 80 million households, or close to 65 percent of U.S. households.”
“By the end of 2019, same-day delivery will include all major product categories at Target.”
When it does come to Pierce County, here’s what you can expect, according to the announcement for Seattle service:
“Not only can residents in Seattle now have their groceries delivered by Shipt, but they will also have access to more than 55,000 items from Target, including electronics, home goods, toys, and more. Within the Shipt app, members can also select additional retailer options for delivery where available.”
Shipt also is hiring 1,150 shoppers in the Northwest. They will be responsible for selecting, bagging and delivering orders. Details on applying are at Shipt.com — click “Get Paid to Shop.”
Other markets in the region getting first dibs on the new service are Portland and Eugene, Oregon; Boise; and Spokane. Deliveries in Oregon will start April 17. Spokane will start two days later, on the same day as Seattle.
“Cumulatively, the launch gives more than 2 million households across the Northwest access to Target products, delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour,” according to Shipt.
“To celebrate the launch, new Shipt members who sign up prior to launch will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).”
Annual Shipt membership allows for free, unlimited delivery on orders over $35. To sign up, go to shipt.com.
