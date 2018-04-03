FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Environmental regulators announced on Monday, April 2, 2018, they will ease emissions standards for cars and trucks, saying that a timeline put in place by President Obama was not appropriate and set standards “too high.” Pruitt says the agency will work with all states, including California, to finalize new standards.
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Environmental regulators announced on Monday, April 2, 2018, they will ease emissions standards for cars and trucks, saying that a timeline put in place by President Obama was not appropriate and set standards “too high.” Pruitt says the agency will work with all states, including California, to finalize new standards. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
Business

Trump offers support to embattled EPA head

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

April 03, 2018 07:31 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is offering his support to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency who is at the center of swirling ethics questions.

Two administration officials confirmed that the president called Scott Pruitt on Monday and told him that "we've got your back."

Trump urged Pruitt to "keep his head up" and said the White House supported him. The officials said White House chief of staff John Kelly reiterated those sentiments in a call to Pruitt Tuesday morning.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

Pruitt has come under intense scrutiny for his use of a Capitol Hill condominium linked to a prominent Washington lobbyist whose firm represents fossil fuel companies.

