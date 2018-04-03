Bed Bath & Beyond will take your Toys R Us gift cards for next few days

It seems that just thinking about Bed Bath & Beyond will land you a 20 percent off coupon in at home or online.
The retailer also has worked on the "beyond" part of its business. For example, it has taken to carrying the Amazon family of smart home devices.
And now, here's another deal.
Through Thursday (April 5), the retailer will convert your existing Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards into a Bed Bath & Beyond gift card, which you can use online or in-store.
The company has a website to answer your questions: bedbathandbeyond.cardcash.com/faq. Note: No word on the amount you'll get for converting a card. The site says, "the price may vary."
However, it adds, "You are under no obligation to exchange your (new) card, and we will not retain your gift card information if you do not confirm your exchange."
Exchange page is at bedbathandbeyond.cardcash.com.
It bears mentioning that you can still use your gift cards in Toys R Us/Babies R Us through April 21. The cards cannot be returned for cash.
Back online at Toys R Us, the chain's website now carries a note that the site is shut down and encourages customers to go local stores "and take full advantage of the deep discounts and deals available."
There's also an extensive Q&A if you're wondering about layaways, the Geoffrey Birthday Club or the store's credit card.
