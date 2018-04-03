China vows 'same strength' measures against US tariffs

In this Sept. 20, 2017, photo, visitors look at airplane component parts on display at Aviation Expo China in Beijing. China On Wednesday, April 4, 2018 vowed to take measures of the "same strength" in response to a proposed U.S. tariff hike on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a spiraling dispute over technology policy that has fueled fears it might set back a global economic recovery. The Commerce Ministry said it would immediately challenge the U.S. move in the World Trade Organization. Andy Wong AP Photo