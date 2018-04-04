US seizes pot-growing houses tied to China-based criminals

McGregor Scott, the United States Attorney For the Eastern District of California, discusses the months-long investigation that led to the law enforcement raids on illegal pot grows in roughly 100 Northern California homes, during an interview the Associated Press Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The raids, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday in multiple counties, focused on homes purchased with money wired to the United States by a Chinese-based crime organization and used to grow massive amounts of marijuana. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo