Teachers in the Senate gallery bow their heads for the opening prayer as protestors for increased school funding flood the state Capitol for the third day in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo
Business

Some say teachers risk losing support as walkout continues

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

April 04, 2018 10:08 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Some say teachers in Oklahoma risk losing public support the longer their walkout goes.

The protests, and some school closures, will continue for a fourth straight day Thursday amid a movement in red states from West Virginia to Kentucky to Arizona to press for more money in classrooms.

Oklahoma Republicans passed a tax hike for hundreds of millions of new dollars for public schools and teacher pay raises. But educators marched on the Capitol anyway, bringing with them pent-up frustration after years of budget cuts, swelling class sizes and a decade without a raise.

Many teachers already are back at work, especially in rural communities where local boards didn't vote to shut down. Still, schools in the state's largest districts remain shuttered, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and many suburban communities.

