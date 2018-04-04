Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe pushes to re-establish oyster farm

The Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe is attempting to re-establish an oyster farm in Dungeness Bay.
The Peninsula Daily News reports that the tribe's proposal will be heard on Thursday by the Clallam County Hearing Examiner.
Ron Allen, tribal chairman, said the tribe's oyster farm would be on 50 acres (20 hectares) of leased Department of Natural Resources tideland within the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge. The farm would be in the bay about 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) north of Cline Spit.
The area has been used for oyster farming since before 1953 through a succession of private owners.
Allen said the tribe purchased the farm in 1990 and operated it for a few years before it was decertified due to contamination in the bay.
