YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., against the Marine's killings of pigs in a military exercise. Law enforcement officials have identified Nasim Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., wounding several people before fatally shooting herself. The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP Charlie Neuman