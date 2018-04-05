8-year-old girl pays it forward to help kids in need

An 8-year-old New York girl whose family got help after a fire five years ago is making it her mission to pay it forward.
The Observer-Dispatch says Paytin Synakowski of Little Falls gave away 55 book bags of school supplies last summer after holding bake sales, collecting cans and bottles, and asking for donations.
Now she's filling bags with toys, art supplies, books, snacks and puzzles for children in hospitals and shelters.
To help reach her goal of helping 50 kids, the second-grader is selling her own toy kitchen, Barbies and Disney movies.
Paytin has already given gift bags to a sick friend and two boys affected by a building explosion.
Says Paytin: "It makes me happy when I help people."
