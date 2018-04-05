Trump trade moves rattle Republican voters in rural America

A flag flies over the Heartland Co-op grain elevator, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Dallas Center, Iowa. The trade dispute with China is threatening to rattle small-town economies and election-year politics. Just seven months before the 2018 midterm elections, Trump’s faceoff with China over trade has exposed an unexpected political vulnerability in what was supposed to be the Republican Party’s strongest region: rural America. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo