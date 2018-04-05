1 year after Mar-a-Lago summit, US-China ties on tenterhooks

FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. A year after Trump tried to disarm Xi at Mar-a-Lago with smooth talk and hospitality, he's resorted to hard ball and found that Xi is willing to throw it back. But at least for now, the acrimony over trade is unlikely to spill over into sensitive national security issues. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo