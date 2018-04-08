That new apartment building on Sixth Avenue? Developer says there's been some changes

Demolition of the former Trapper's Sushi building at Sixth Avenue and Alder Street in Tacoma could begin as early as late summer, clearing the way for a 111-unit, mixed-use building.

The new structure will five floors of residential space atop ground floor retail. Plans include one level of underground parking.

Located on the southeastern corner of the intersection, the project has undergone a name change. It's now called sixth & alder.

As before, it will include an expanded space for Trapper's Sushi with a small outdoor patio and room for two other ground-floor tenants at 1,400 and 1,600 square feet, developer Kirk Rector said.

"We'd like to bring in some local businesses from the neighborhood, if they want to expand or try a new concept," Rector said for the remaining spots.

If the timing sounds familiar, it is. Last year, Rector said demolition would begin that summer, with the building opening toward the end of 2018. Construction financing was the main delay in that happening, he said.

Since then a few things have changed, Rector said. Construction costs have gone up. The unit mix has changed slightly, with fewer studio and one-bedroom units and more two-bedroom apartments.

Expected rents have climbed as well, starting at $1,200 for the smallest unit, at 430 square feet, Rector said.

Like many new apartment buildings, sixth & alder will include luxury features: A rooftop deck with a barbecue grill, a pet spa, a fitness center, bicycle and kayak storage and two electric car charging stations.

Residents will be within an easy walk of nearly a dozen restaurants and several retail marijuana shops.

As investors see Tacoma and Pierce County as promising places to build apartments, more and more buildings are popping up. More people are moving here too, either to pursue promising job opportunities in Seattle or to flee the Emerald City's skyrocketing prices.

A six-story, 111-apartment mixed-use building is proposed for a corner of Alder Street and Sixth Avenue. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com





