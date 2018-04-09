Trump seeks to ease fears of trade fight with China

Chinese workers stand in front of a loaded cargo ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Amid falling markets, President Donald Trump's new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, says there is no trade war between the U.S. and China. Another administration official, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, takes a different tack, saying he's "cautiously optimistic" that before any threatened tariffs go into place the two nations will reach an agreement. Global financial markets have fallen sharply as the world's two biggest economies square off. Chinatopix via AP)