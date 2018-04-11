Launch of co-working space in Tacoma pushed back

The Resource Center in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood is not quite ready for prime time.

Construction delays have led to the postponement of the building's opening. The center at 1004 Martin Luther King Jr. Way provides low-cost working space for local entrepreneurs. It initially was set to open April 9.

"Construction should be done within the next two weeks, so we'll open for business before the end of April," the center's director, Drea Baines, told The News Tribune on Tuesday via email.

A formal ribbon-cutting will happen next month. It's scheduled for 3-5 p.m. May 12, at the site.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The center will rent shared workspace, desk space and facility use, along with business services.

The center's membership model "enables businesses at any stage to enter," organizers said in an earlier news release. "From $30 a month and up, there are various ways in which a business can use TRC on their path to success."





The center aims to be a hub for women, minority and disabled veteran-owned businesses "to utilize a collaborative space with access to the resources, tools, and development assistance they need," according to the release.

For more information, contact Baines at dreab@theresourcecenter.space or go to the site's Facebook page: TRCTacoma.