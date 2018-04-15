South Sound Business People

PCS Structural Solutions in Tacoma has announced new promotions and hires.
▪ Alissa Coupe has been promoted to project engineer with the company. Having been with the firm for two years, her recent projects include Glacier Middle School in Buckley, Bonney Lake Performing Arts Center, and South Sound Behavioral Hospital in Lacey. She received her bachelor's degree from Washington State University.
▪ Megan Hubbell has been named marketing coordinator. She was promoted from marketing and administrative assistant and has been with PCS for three years. Hubbell supports the firm's marketing and proposal coordination efforts.
▪ Daniel Hollar has recently joined PCS as a BIM technician bringing nine years of experience to the firm. He holds a civil technology degree from Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf in Rochester, New York.
▪ Marv Fucal has also joined PCS as a BIM technician. He has three years experience with engineering drafting and more than 10 years with architectural design drafting. Fucal is currently working on the new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma and various multifamily housing and K-12 projects. He received a bachelor's degrees from Washington State University and a BIM/drafting certificate from South Puget Sound Community College.
▪ Bryce Floyd was recently added to staff as a BIM technician. He received an associate degree in architectural design from Clover Park Technical College and has one year prior industry experience. He is currently working on Madison Elementary School in Mount Vernon.
▪ Hai Lin has joined PCS as a design engineer with one year of industry experience. He received a bachelor's and master's degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. He is currently working on Madison Elementary School in Mount Vernon and Sumner High School.
▪ Ellen Williams was recently hired as an administrative assistant and will perform reception duties and general administrative duties. She has a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and has four years experience as an administrative assistant.
▪ Bekah Lawson has been promoted to assistant officer manager, she previously was an administrative assistant. Lawson has been with the company for six years and supports the firm's administrative and accounting activities.
▪ Paige Jones is the new human resources manager and will be responsible for recruiting, new hires, and internal human resources affairs. She has a bachelor's degree from Washington State University and has more than 20 years of experience in the construction, financial and healthcare industries.
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments