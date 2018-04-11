Plan would allow drug testing for some food stamp recipients

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks in Madison, Wis. The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require certain food stamp recipients to undergo drug testing, handing a win to conservatives who’ve long sought ways to curb safety net program. Walker sued the USDA in 2015 for blocking the state from drug testing adults applying for food stamps. A federal judge tossed the suit in 2016, but Walker renewed his request for permission later that year, after Donald Trump had won the presidency but before he took office. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo