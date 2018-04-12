South Carolina mail carrier charged with stealing mail

A U.S. Postal Service worker has been charged with stealing mail.
U. S. Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release that 44-year-old Tony T. Maclin of Greer has been indicted on seven counts of mail theft by an officer or employee.
The indictment accuses Maclin of taking gift cards from letters and packages between last July and December. It includes gift cards from Walmart, American Express and Bed Bath and Beyond.
The indictment does not indicate the post office where Maclin worked.
The maximum penalty Maclin could receive is a fine of $250,000 and five years in prison.
It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
