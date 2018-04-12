Mayor who put out shooting survivor tweet claims 'fake news'

A Maine Republican mayor who was ousted from his position at a bank for tweets criticizing a Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivor has lashed out at reporters during his first public appearance since the incident.
Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro faced several questions after appearing at a City Council budget workshop Tuesday evening.
He said reports about him are "fake news."
Isgro was fired from his assistant vice president job at Skowhegan Savings Bank over a tweet that said "Eat it, Hogg" in reference to the shooting survivor David Hogg.
In a statement Monday, Isgro blamed "wealthy, political elites" for the backlash.
Former Waterville mayor Karen Heck has filed paperwork to force a recall.
