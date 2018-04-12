Business

Mayor who put out shooting survivor tweet claims 'fake news'

The Associated Press

April 12, 2018 06:33 AM

WATERVILLE, Maine

A Maine Republican mayor who was ousted from his position at a bank for tweets criticizing a Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivor has lashed out at reporters during his first public appearance since the incident.

Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro faced several questions after appearing at a City Council budget workshop Tuesday evening.

He said reports about him are "fake news."

Isgro was fired from his assistant vice president job at Skowhegan Savings Bank over a tweet that said "Eat it, Hogg" in reference to the shooting survivor David Hogg.

In a statement Monday, Isgro blamed "wealthy, political elites" for the backlash.

Former Waterville mayor Karen Heck has filed paperwork to force a recall.

