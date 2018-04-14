Certain of gas attack, allies struck Syria before UN report

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian police units entering the town of Douma, site of a suspected chemical weapons attack and the last rebel town in the eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018. The entry of government forces to Douma follows a Russian-mediated deal that secured the surrender and evacuation of the rebels and thousands of civilians from the town. SANA via AP)