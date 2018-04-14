USC spring ends, but QB competition hasn't really started

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Southern California quarterback Jack Sears warms up before the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford in Los Angeles. Matt Fink and Sears completed USC’s spring football workouts in close competition for the chance to replace Sam Darnold as starting quarterback later this year. The competition will heat up in the summer when top recruit J.T. Daniels graduates from high school and joins the Trojans’ quarterback group. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo