The Latest: NATO chief defends West's airstrikes on Syria

This photo provided by the U.S. Air National Guard shows 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer aircraft departing from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. The U.S., Britain and France say they launched airstrikes against Syrian chemical sites after obtaining "proof" that poisonous gas was used last weekend on the Damascus suburb of Douma. U.S. Air National Guard via AP Master Sgt. Phil Speck