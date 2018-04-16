UAE stops training Somalia's military after cash seizure

FILE - In this March 25, 2018 file photo, Somali soldiers secure the scene of a car bomb explosion near the parliament building in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia. The United Arab Emirates said in a statement late Sunday, April, 15, 2018, that it will end its military training mission to Somalia after an incident that saw its soldiers assaulted and $9.6 million seized at an airport in Mogadishu. Farah Abdi Warsameh, File AP Photo