2 top Boston hospitals seek more minority doctors, patients

Two top Boston hospitals say they plan to hire more minority doctors and make their facilities more welcoming for minority patients.
The Boston Globe reports Tuesday that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute plans to hire a leader for diversity programs and to require all faculty and administrative leaders to complete a bias awareness workshop. It has also has set diversity goals in its 2018 strategic plan.
Massachusetts General Hospital officials say they are hiring a new chief diversity officer as well as more minority physicians, evaluating department heads and senior leaders on whether they have achieved diversity goals, and promoting the hospital in Boston's minority communities to draw more black and Latino patients.
Just eight of Dana-Farber's 359 doctors are black. About 3 percent of Massachusetts General's 2,349 doctors are black.
