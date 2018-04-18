Need to get rid of old car seat? Target can help you with that for limited time

Target is back with another recycling program for its customers.
The retailer announced its popular car seat recycling program will return to stores April 22-May 5.
The program is simple: Bring an old car seat to your local Target and trade it in at the Guest Services counter for a coupon good for 20 percent off on a new car seat or stroller. The coupon also is good toward booster seats or car seat base.
Waste Management is handling the recycling of the car seats. The program, started in 2016, has recycled 176,000 car seats, according to a Target fact sheet on the program.
"Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding," according to the fact sheet.
Earlier this year, Target recycled customers' old denim in exchange for coupons on new jeans.
Target also has made headlines recently with the launch of same day deliveries at South Sound stores.
