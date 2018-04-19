Virginia woman gets 10 years for stealing inmate identities

A woman in Virginia has been sentenced to 10 years and nine months in prison for fraud schemes including one that stole inmate identities.
50-year-old Teresa Gallop was sentenced Wednesday for two fraud schemes she started within a month of being released from prison for another scheme. The Virginian-Pilot reports one new scheme featured a legal services company Gallop created to obtain identity information from inmates. She would then get the inmates to release their personal property to her.
Gallop used her 32-year-old son, Delanio Vick, who was then serving prison sentences on theft to identify and reach inmate victims. Fifty-year-old Gloria Vick was also involved in the scheme. In another scheme, Gallop, 21-year-old Jessie Davis and another man stole, altered or forged checks.
The Vicks and Davis await sentencing.
