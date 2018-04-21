China recycling policy impacting Skagit County

In a Wednesday, March 21, 20018 photo, La Conner resident Nancy Lewis drops off her recyclables at the Skagit County Transfer Station off Ovenell Road in Mt Vernon, Wash. China has restricted what recyclables can enter it's markets. With China banning the import of several types of recyclables _ including some plastics, metals and fibers used for textiles _ communities throughout the U.S. must either send such recyclables to more expensive recycling markets or to area landfills. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Scott Terrell