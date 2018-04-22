Cheers Bar and Grill at 5805 Lacey Boulevard SE has closed, according to a note on the front door.
Business

This restaurant and bar in Lacey has closed

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

April 22, 2018 12:11 PM

Cheers Bar and Grill at 5805 Lacey Boulevard SE has closed, according to a note on the front door.

Although the business has closed, the note suggests it could reopen at a different location.

"Cheers appreciates and thanks all our customers who helped make this location great," the note reads.

"Due to non-renewal of the lease we are closed. Please look for Cheers opening in a new location soon."

The Lacey Cheers was located in a small shopping center that is also home to the Lacey post office.

Businesses have recently come and gone at that location.

Two popular destinations -- Lacey Ultimate Fitness Center and Chili Thai -- have closed.

But both spaces have either been filled, or are about to be filled.

West Coast Fitness filled the former Lacey Ultimate Fitness spot, while a sign hanging over the former Chili Thai site says that a business called Curry King is going to move in to that location.

