MultiCare's new Cecchettini Pavilion brings more medical care to Covington

MultiCare will open a 58-bed inpatient hospital Tuesday (April 24) at Covington Medical Center in South King County.
The new Cecchettini Pavilion is named after former MultiCare President and CEO Diane Cecchettini, who began the planning process for the Covington expansion.
Construction of the expansion began in 2014.
According to MultiCare, the facility will offer 48 medical surgical beds (six are pediatric/adult swing beds), and a 10-bed family birth center with private rooms and in-suite bathtubs.
It connects to the emergency department at Covington Medical Center.
The hospital has three operating rooms, with pre- and post-op rooms, recovery areas and a surgical waiting room as well as an inpatient pharmacy and laboratory.
Covington Medical Center, east of Kent, offers a variety of medical options, including emergency services, urgent care, family practice, surgical facilities and other specialties.
