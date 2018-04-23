Top GOP gubernatorial candidates focus on vision in debate

Idaho's top Republican governor candidates gave voters three distinct options to choose from during their second televised debate, which included plenty of jabs at each other's campaign tactics.
U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, a four-term congressman, pushed his aggressive economic plan to cut nearly a $1 billion of the state's taxes, or roughly 30 percent of the state's annual general fund budget.
Meanwhile, Boise developer and first-time political candidate Tommy Ahlquist said he would apply a business model in order to find and eliminate wasteful government spending, as well as bring fresh ideas to a state that has long been run by the political establishment.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little maintained that Idaho was on the right path to continue growing and attracting new businesses, but his experience working with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and the Idaho Legislature was needed to ensure the state's future success.
All three candidates met Monday for the debate, which was televised by Idaho Public Television.
