New Zealand leader triumphs abroad, faces pressures at home

FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford arrive in the East Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London as Queen Elizabeth II hosts a dinner during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

CHOGM). As citizens of a small and isolated nation, New Zealanders often seek validation from abroad. By that measure, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned triumphant this week from a trip to Europe.