Hawaii agency wants travelers to visit Kauai despite floods

The Hawaii Tourism Authority wants travelers to visit Kauai even though parts of the island are recovering from major flooding.
Flooding this month badly damaged the only road connecting the small north shore towns of Haena and Wainiha with the rest of Kauai. Some restaurants and shops in the nearby town of Hanalei also flooded.
But many other major tourist areas on the southern and eastern sides of the island were unaffected. And many other Hanalei restaurants and shops are open.
Hawaii Tourism Authority President George Szigeti says Hanalei jobs support many residents. He says visitors can help with the recovery by shopping and eating there.
Kauai County Council Chairman Mel Rapozo is encouraging people to visit Hanalei, but stay on the highway and avoid side roads in the area.
