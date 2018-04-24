Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs

CORRECTS SOURCE TO YORK DISPATCH INSTEAD OF THE YORK DAILY RECORD- In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017 photo, Brewvino Owner and Manager Jordan Chronister talks about renovations that will be made following Brewvino, LLC.'s acquisition of Grandview Golf Club, in York, Pa. The golf club is apologizing for calling police on a group of black women after Chronister and his father said they were playing too slowly. The women were playing at the club on Saturday, April 21. York Dispatch via AP Dawn J. Sagert