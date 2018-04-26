Have a product you want to sell at Walmart? Now's your chance to apply to make a pitch

SHARE COPY LINK Washington entrepreneurs can apply for a seat at the table with a Walmart buyer during this year’s Made in the USA, Open Call event on June 13. Space is limited and the application portal closes May 4. Visit Walmart-jump.com to apply. Walmart

Washington entrepreneurs can apply for a seat at the table with a Walmart buyer during this year’s Made in the USA, Open Call event on June 13. Space is limited and the application portal closes May 4. Visit Walmart-jump.com to apply. Walmart