May is the most lucrative month to sell a home most places. Not so in the South Sound

If you are thinking of selling your home anytime soon, new numbers from ATTOM Data Solutions might help you figure out the timing of your market entry.
The report offers its results of best months to sell a home, based on an analysis of 14.7 million home sales nationwide from 2011-2017.
ATTOM Data said the numbers show that homeowners selling in these months realized the biggest premiums above estimated market value — 5.9 percent on average — of any month.
Overall, May is typically the best month for most areas nationwide, according to the report. Outliers in the national review included Miami (January) and Phoenix (November).
Here are the Washington state market results:
▪ Kennewick-Richland: April
▪ Spokane: May
▪ Bellingham: June
▪ Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro: June
▪ Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue: June
▪ Bremerton-Silverdale: July
▪ Olympia-Tumwater: July
More homes on the market would be a welcome change from the low home inventory reflected in March's home sales report.
