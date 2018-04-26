European Central Bank head to sift mixed signs on economy

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Weaker signals from the economy and worries about a trade war between the United State and China mean the European Central Bank is in no hurry at all to start withdrawing its monetary stimulus efforts. And that means markets and consumers will have to live with central bank interest rates at zero and in some cases below for a good while yet. Michael Probst, file AP Photo