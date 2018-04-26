Report: Vegas casino company picnic shooter fumbled with gun

A disgruntled Las Vegas casino employee wrote a note expressing anger at management, asked co-workers where company executives were seated and fumbled with a gun before killing one co-worker and wounding another at a company picnic, according to a police report released Thursday.
Witnesses told police that Anthony J. Wrobel pulled a 9mm handgun from his waistband and tried to shoot Mia Banks, vice president of casino operations at the Venetian, but the gun failed to fire, the report released by a court said.
Wrobel then shot once into the ground before shooting Banks in the head and turning the gun on casino table games director Hector Rodriguez, police said.
Rodriguez fell to the ground while Wrobel ran from the April 15 picnic at a public park in Las Vegas. Rodriguez is no longer hospitalized, officials said.
Wrobel, 42, is now jailed in Texas, where he was arrested April 19. Police said Wrobel initially reached for a 9mm handgun but then surrendered without incident after sheriff's deputies found him sleeping in a car with a stolen Utah license plate at a highway rest area off Interstate 40 not far from the New Mexico state line.
Wrobel is expected to be returned to Las Vegas in coming days to face murder, attempted murder and armed battery charges.
Information from the police report was first reported by KLAS-TV.
It said Rodriguez and witnesses from the picnic told police they knew Wrobel from the Venetian, where Banks and Rodriguez worked since it opened in 1999 and Wrobel worked as a table games dealer for 14 years.
The police report did not say what was in the one-page note that investigators found at Wrobel's house, but characterized it as "anger at Venetian management."
Police also found a .22-caliber pistol, more than 275 .22-caliber bullets and one 9mm ammunition clip in a distinctive black and purple Dodge Charger that they say Wrobel drove from the picnic to nearby McCarran International Airport, where police found it in a parking lot.
Wrobel drove a second car, a silver Cadillac, north some 170 miles (275 kilometers) to Cedar City, Utah, where police say he stole the Utah license plate from another vehicle before driving hundreds of miles (kilometers) to Texas.
Police have not said where investigators think Wrobel was going, but said they believe he acted alone.
