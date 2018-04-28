Kansas GOP lawmakers block $1B schools plan in advancing fix

Kansas state Reps. Jack Thimesch, left, R-Spivey, and John Resman, R-Olathe, confer during a meeting of GOP House members on school funding issues, Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Lawmakers are moving to fix a flaw in a new education funding law that inadvertently cost public schools $80 million but are tangled in broader budget and tax issues John Hanna AP Photo