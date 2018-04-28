Silicon Valley water agency may help fund California tunnels

FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, people try to catch fish along the Sacramento River in the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta, near Courtland, Calif. Silicon Valley's largest water district is showing renewed interest in California Gov. Jerry Brown's plan to build two massive tunnels to ferry water to the southern part of the state. The Mercury News reports the Santa Clara Valley Water District is scheduled to vote Wednesday, May 2, 2018, on whether to commit up to $650 million to the controversial project. Critics say the timing is suspicious and wonder if the water district struck a deal for state money for a new dam the agency wants to build. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo