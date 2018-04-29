Port operator DP World now firmly in hyperloop business

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emirates' vice president and prime minister, left, next to Richard Branson watch the Hyperloop One presentation aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, April 29, 2018. DP World's chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said Sunday that Virgin Hyperloop One would launch a freight service called DP World Cargospeed. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo